Doug Smerkar, Firefighter Who Served for 46 Years with Washington Twp., Passes Away at Age 63

Douglas J. Smerkar, 63, of Fryburg passed away surrounded by his family at home on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Born on February 7, 1958 in Clarion he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Louise Hartle Smerkar.

He was a graduate of North Clarion High School and then attended Triangle Tech for welding.

On May 2, 1981 he was married to Julie Vogelbacher Smerkar who survives.

Doug was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Doug started at Ti-Brook Trailer, then changing to Trail King Trailers, right out of high school and was employed there until they closed. He then went to work for CP Leach Insurance where he specialized in insurance for Fire Departments. Most recently he worked for Glatfelter Insurance Group and was salesman of the year for 2020 and 2021. His coworkers at Glatfelter became family to him.

Doug enjoyed watching the Pirates, cheering for Bill Elliot, mowing his grass and more recently taking rides on his side by side.

Doug dedicated 46 years to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Community. He was currently serving as an Engineer in the department but he had held many positions in the past including Fire Chief. He also served on the board of the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service.

Doug is survived by his wife Julie and their children Darla Smerkar, Shane Smerkar, and Mathias Smerkar and his wife Jenna all of Fryburg. He is also survived by a grandson Aiden Smerkar and a granddaughter Sara Smerkar. Siblings surviving include: Peggy Schoch and husband Ed of Los Angeles, CA; Charlene Frack and husband Marvin of Whitehall, PA; Sam Smerkar and wife Ann of Venus; Valerie Fisher and husband Daniel of Pittsburgh, PA. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brothers Timmy and Tommy

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Doug’s honor may be made to Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 61, Fryburg, PA 16326 or Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service, 213 Main Street, Shippenville, PA 16254.

