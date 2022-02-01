Eleanor Germaine Renninger, 99, of Franklin, passed away, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at UPMC Northwest.

She was born on January 1, 1923 in Franklin, a daughter of Harry and Florence Wagner Byrd.

She married William E. Renninger on February 14, 1943, he preceded her in death on October 28, 1996.

Always living her life through Jesus, being kind, loving, generous, patient, and a teacher of all good things in life.

Eleanor was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, being involved in many activities there, including Alliance Women, Prime Time and teaching Sunday School.

In her spare time she sold Stanley Home products, enjoyed gardening her flowers and vegetables, shopping, cooking, babysitting for her bonus family, the Wices, and Friday night date nights.

Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Richard W. Renninger and his wife, Ginger of Smyrna, North Carolina; a daughter, Beverly J. Brenneman and her husband, Daniel of Franklin; five grandchildren, Richard W. Renninger, Jr. and his wife, Chama of Franklin, Bridget A. Miller and her husband, Heath of Franklin, Jennifer J. Langdon and her husband, Ken of Clayton, North Carolina, Eleanor M. Larko and her husband, Greg of Pittsburgh, Beverlee R. Brenneman and her boyfriend, Chris Lang of Franklin; five great-grandchildren, Isaac W. Renninger, Priscilla Brenneman, Max Miller, Henry Miller, and Paisley Miller, and five great-grandpups, Spencer, Daisy, Sasha, Shane and Kira.

In addition to her loving husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Shirley Wygant and her husband, Harold, Beverly Adams and her husband, Paul, and Irene Fulmer and her husband, Homer.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Larry Aldrich of the New Life Community Chapel, officiating.

Eleanor will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Franklin.

Memorial contributions in Eleanor’s memory may be made to Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.