Explore Cutest Couples Contest Underway

Enter the 2022 Explore Cutest Couple Contest for a chance to win a local restaurant prize pack.

(Previous Cutest Couple Contest winners Dani and Devon Wade)

To enter, follow these simple steps:

Like The Haskell House on Facebook. Find one of our Cutest Couples posts on one of the Explore Facebook pages and comment with a photo of you and your significant other. SHARE your photo.

Individuals who do not have a Facebook account can enter by emailing [email protected]

The Grand Prize Package is a prize pack that features several gift certificates to local restaurants.

Deadline for entry is February 16, 2022.

Pictured below are the winners from 2021.

In Clarion County, the submissions that won were Alix Bell and her significant other, and Jennifer Kerle and her significant other.

In Venango County, the submissions that won were Wendy Finch Weiss and her significant other, and Deb Spangler and her significant other.

In Jefferson County, the submissions that won were Austin Bailey and his significant other, and Brandi Bailey McConnaughey and her significant other.

Winning the People’s Choice Award was Kaylie Gathers.

