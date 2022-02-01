 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Explore Cutest Couples Contest Underway

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

dani-devon-wadeEnter the 2022 Explore Cutest Couple Contest for a chance to win a local restaurant prize pack.

(Previous Cutest Couple Contest winners Dani and Devon Wade)

To enter, follow these simple steps:

  1. Like The Haskell House on Facebook.
  2. Find one of our Cutest Couples posts on one of the Explore Facebook pages and comment with a photo of you and your significant other.
  3. SHARE your photo.

Individuals who do not have a Facebook account can enter by emailing [email protected]

The Grand Prize Package is a prize pack that features several gift certificates to local restaurants.

Deadline for entry is February 16, 2022.

Pictured below are the winners from 2021.

In Clarion County, the submissions that won were Alix Bell and her significant other, and Jennifer Kerle and her significant other.

Alix Bell

Alix Bell

Jennifer Kerle

Jennifer Kerle

In Venango County, the submissions that won were Wendy Finch Weiss and her significant other, and Deb Spangler and her significant other.

Deb Spangler

Deb Spangler

Wendy Finch Weiss

Wendy Finch Weiss

In Jefferson County, the submissions that won were Austin Bailey and his significant other, and Brandi Bailey McConnaughey and her significant other.

Austin Bailey

Austin Bailey

Brandi Bailey McConnaughey

Brandi Bailey McConnaughey

Winning the People’s Choice Award was Kaylie Gathers.

Kaylie Gathers

Kaylie Gathers


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.