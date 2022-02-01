Featured Local Job: Personal Care Attendants

There are currently immediate openings for Personal Care Attendants for the Clarion Area School District.

These will be school year positions, full–time, starting at $14 per hour with paid time off and life insurance.

Duties could include targeted intervention to students with high needs in the school setting, providing family support, clerical work, and other duties as assigned.

Must possess a High School diploma with preference to Associates Degree in Education or related field or mental health experience.

Send letter of interest, current resume, Act 34, Act 151 and FBI fingerprint clearances, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. The deadline for applications is Friday, February 4, 2022.

