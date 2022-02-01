 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Personal Care Attendants

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

There are currently immediate openings for Personal Care Attendants for the Clarion Area School District.

These will be school year positions, full–time, starting at $14 per hour with paid time off and life insurance.

Duties could include targeted intervention to students with high needs in the school setting, providing family support, clerical work, and other duties as assigned.

Must possess a High School diploma with preference to Associates Degree in Education or related field or mental health experience.

Send letter of interest, current resume, Act 34, Act 151 and FBI fingerprint clearances, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. The deadline for applications is Friday, February 4, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.