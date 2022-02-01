Hearing for Leeper Woman Charged After Recording Private Conversation Without Consent Scheduled for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for Tuesday morning for a Leeper woman facing a felony wiretap violation after she reportedly recorded a private conversation between two men without their knowledge.

Court documents indicate 46-year-old Tina Elizabeth Zacherl is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing on February 1 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charge:

– Intercept Communications, Felony 3

She is currently free after being released on her own recognizance.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in September of 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 1, Clarion Borough Police received information that a known male victim wanted to pursue charges against Tina Zacherl for a wiretap violation that occurred at a business on South Fourth Avenue in Clarion Borough.

The complaint indicates a known individual from the business told police she was in possession of transcripts from the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas and that Zacherl had testified under oath on July 13 that she had recorded a private conversation between two male victims. Police then met with the known individual and she provided the transcripts.

According to a review of the transcripts, during her testimony, Zacherl indicated she recorded a private conversation between two known male victims on her phone. She reportedly stated she had a video of the two victims speaking to each other in a waiting room.

When Zacherl was interviewed about the accusation, she reportedly told police she was at the known business and the two victims were in a meeting room and she could hear them talking about a pending case. She said she believed she could use the recording in family court but not in a criminal case.

When asked if either of the two victims consented to the recording, she reportedly admitted they had not, and she also admitted they did not know she was recording them. She was then asked for and granted consent for police to search her phone for the video.

Police located three videos on Zacherl’s phone dated May 24, one at 8:49 a.m. lasting six minutes 22 seconds, another shorter video at 8:56 a.m., and a third short video at 8:58 a.m. Police found one of the male victims could be heard speaking in the longer video, while Zacherl’s face was visible in one of the shorter videos.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

