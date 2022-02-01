Randy C. Deitz, 49, of Mayport, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning, January 30, 2022 at his home.

He was born on April 1, 1972 in Clarion; son of Terry Deitz of Sligo and Earla Lueck Boys of Rimersburg.

Randy attended Union High School.

He married the former Kathy Niederriter on July 6, 2001, who survives.

Randy was currently employed at Sawyer’s Nursery & Landscaping in Strattanville.

He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, canoeing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Randy also loved sitting on his patio in his white lawn chair drinking his pabst blue ribbon.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of 20 wonderful years; 2 sons, Brandon Trumbull of Clarion and Zak Trumbull of Rimersburg; his daughter, Tasha Deitz and her fiancé, Cullen, of Clarion; his step-daughter, Kara Drayer and her husband, Steve, of Rimersburg; 4 grandchildren, Maddy and Bobby Drayer, both of Rimersburg and Dudley Eshbaugh and Briella Schrecengost, both of Clarion.

Randy is also survived by his brother, Terry Deitz and his wife, Melissa, of Sligo; 2 sisters, Stacy Rosebush and her husband, Tom, of Florida and Angie Moseley and her husband, Jeremy, of Illinois; 2 half-sisters, Tammy and Heidi; and his mother-in-law, Barbara Niederriter of Clarion; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a special grandmother, Evelyn Faye Brothers and his father-in-law, George Niederriter.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Randy’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.