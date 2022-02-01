 

Sligo Man Involved in Route 322 Crash

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp-trooper-carCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred on January 31 around 8:25 a.m. in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

According to Trooper Marvin, the crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 at its intersection with Big Egypt Road.

A 2020 Subaru Impreza driven by 25-year-old Zachary T. Pullease, of Franklin, was traveling south on Big Egypt Road and came to a stop at the roadway’s intersection with U.S. Route 322.

Pullease attempted to turn left onto U.S. Route 322 when his vehicle collided with a westbound 2015 Isuzu NPR HD driven by 51-year-old Henry D. Schulz of Sligo.

After impact, Pullease’s vehicle rotated counter-clockwise and came to a final resting point at the corner of the intersection between U.S. Route 322 and Bucktail Road.

Schulz’s vehicle traveled approximately 50-feet before stopping along the berm of the westbound lane of U.S. Route 322.

Schulz was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Pullease, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, also escaped injury.

His vehicle was towed from the scene by Venango Towing.

Schulz was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

Pullease was cited with a stop sign violation.


