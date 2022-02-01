 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: One Year Without Injury Stoppage, Looking to Fill Vacant Positions at Beverage-Air

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

bev airBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Our factory team recently went over a year without stoppage for injury. We’re very proud of the safety measures everyone adheres to each day!

Come join our team at our Brookville location.

For 70+ years, Beverage-Air has been the leader in innovative refrigeration equipment solutions.

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, is looking to hire several candidates to fill current vacancies.

Starting pay rate is $13.50/hour. No experience is required.

IMG_0246(1)

Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.

What Beverage-Air offers:

– Premium pay for the weekend shift
– Quarterly pay progression reviews
– Paid vacation and holidays
– Comprehensive benefits package

IMG_0252

Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers.

Screenshot at Sep 26 21-50-30


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.