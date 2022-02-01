SPONSORED: One Year Without Injury Stoppage, Looking to Fill Vacant Positions at Beverage-Air
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Our factory team recently went over a year without stoppage for injury. We’re very proud of the safety measures everyone adheres to each day!
Come join our team at our Brookville location.
For 70+ years, Beverage-Air has been the leader in innovative refrigeration equipment solutions.
Beverage-Air, in Brookville, is looking to hire several candidates to fill current vacancies.
Starting pay rate is $13.50/hour. No experience is required.
Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.
What Beverage-Air offers:
– Premium pay for the weekend shift
– Quarterly pay progression reviews
– Paid vacation and holidays
– Comprehensive benefits package
Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.