SPONSORED: Lot Wide Deals at J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

carhaulerJ&J Trailer and Equipment Sales is offering a 10% discount lot wide on all Car Hauler trailers!

With a fully stocked inventory of PJ, Liberty, Sport Haven, and Carmate Car Haulers, you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity!

carhauler2

Car Hauler trailers are great for commercial or personal use with multi-faceted uses such as equipment, contracting, heavy equipment, show cars, and much more!

Sizes ranging from 8×16, 8×18, 8×20, & 8×22

GVWR ratings of 7000# or 9990#

carhauler3

Check out our full inventory at: https://jjtrailersales.com/collections/car-haulers.

Or – feel free to call us at 814-297-6433.

8x18 Car Hauler


