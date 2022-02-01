 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrests

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Callensburg Borough

On January 29 around 7:51 p.m., Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI on Main Street at Apple Alley in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

The operator of a 2006 KIA Sedona, a 54-year-old Parker man, was arrested for driving under the influence.

DUI in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police filed charges on January 31, 2022, against a 29-year-old woman for driving under the influence in Redbank Township, Clarion County, stemming from an incident that occurred on August 11, 2021.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Alyssa Marie Lori, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, is scheduled to stand for a Preliminary Arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on March 3 on the following charges:

– Driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance (Misdemeanor)
– Disregard Traffic Lane (Summary)
– Failure to Keep Right (Summary)
– Careless Driving (Summary)

The above charges were filed on January 31.


