State Police Calls: DUI Arrests

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Callensburg Borough

On January 29 around 7:51 p.m., Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI on Main Street at Apple Alley in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

The operator of a 2006 KIA Sedona, a 54-year-old Parker man, was arrested for driving under the influence.

DUI in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police filed charges on January 31, 2022, against a 29-year-old woman for driving under the influence in Redbank Township, Clarion County, stemming from an incident that occurred on August 11, 2021.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Alyssa Marie Lori, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, is scheduled to stand for a Preliminary Arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on March 3 on the following charges:

– Driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Summary)

– Failure to Keep Right (Summary)

– Careless Driving (Summary)

The above charges were filed on January 31.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.