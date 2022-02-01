Two Men Busted With Controlled Substances, Concealed Firearms in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against two men who were reportedly caught in possession of controlled substances and concealed firearms in Jenks Township.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police on Thursday, January 27, filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Scott R. Taylor, of Delancey, and 39-year-old Chad D. Vrobel, of Punxsutawney.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:00 p.m. on January 27, Marienville-based State Police were conducting a regulatory traffic checkpoint on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County, when a 2002 BMW 330A with a non-functioning headlight approached.

The male driver was then asked to provide his license, registration, and proof of insurance. He was able to provide the first two items, but not the third. He was then asked to pull over into a nearby parking lot.

The complaint notes the driver and the passenger in the vehicle both behaved in a “very nervous manner” and failed to make eye contact with the trooper. The trooper also observed multiple rifles in the vehicle, including several in the back seat, one sitting next to the front seat passenger, and a shotgun in the back seat.

According to the complaint, the driver was subsequently identified as Chad Vrobel and the passenger was identified as Scott Taylor. A check of their names showed that Vrobel had an active bench warrant in Clearfield County. Vrobel was then asked to step out of the vehicle and was informed about the warrant, which he reportedly admitted to knowing about.

The complaint indicates Vrobel then, without being asked, informed police he had a handgun in the back of his waistband. However, when asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Vrobel reportedly said “no, there shouldn’t be, but you can search the whole (expletive) thing.”

After receiving the Vrobel’s consent, police searched the vehicle and found a small baggie of marijuana between the driver’s seat and the center console.

According to the complaint, Vrobel advised police the baggie belonged to him. He was then handcuffed and searched, and police found a small glass pipe with burnt residue in his pocket.

Taylor was also asked to exit the vehicle and was searched.

Police found a small glass pipe with burnt residue in his right front jacket pocket. During the search of the vehicle, police also found a leather suitcase in the right back seat that Taylor claimed as his. Taylor reportedly gave his consent for a search of the case, and police found it contained a loaded .357 handgun and a loaded .22 revolver, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Taylor told police both guns belonged to him and admitted he did not possess a valid license to carry concealed firearms. He was then taken into custody.

When Taylor was searched, police found he was in possession of a bag of Suboxone that was not prescribed to him, the complaint notes.

Vrobel was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Bauer at 10:00 p.m. on January 27 on the following charges:

– Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, Felony 3

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Driving Without a License, Summary

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

Taylor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Bauer at 11:00 p.m. on January 27 on the following charges:

– Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, Felony 3

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on February 1 with Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.

