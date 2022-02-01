Car Slams into Tree in Richland Township; Driver Escapes Injuries

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a crash where an Emlenton woman escaped injuries as her vehicle crashed into a tree off Bear Run Road in Richland Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:54 p.m. on January 18, as 18-year-old Rachael N. Parkes, of Emlenton, was traveling east on Bear Run Road in Richland Township, Venango County.

As Parkes was traveling downhill on a snowy roadway, she lost control of her 2008 Mazda 3 while negotiating a right curve. The Mazda slid off the left side of the roadway, traveling a short distance until it impacted a tree with its front end. After hitting the tree, the car came to rest facing east alongside the left side of the road.

Parkes was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Her car sustained major front-end damage and was towed by Venango Towing.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, January 31, 2022.

