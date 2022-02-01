WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued for Clarion County; Sleet, Snow, and Ice Possible

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

(Photo Credit: AP Photo/Cahris Post)

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 5:08 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022:

Winter Storm Watch



URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGENational Weather Service Pittsburgh PA508 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-Washington-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Canonsburg, Caldwell, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Steubenville, Butler, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, Coshocton, Hermitage, Grove City, Weirton, St. Clairsville, Tionesta, Carrollton, Woodsfield, Moundsville, Malvern, Ambridge, Cadiz, Oil City, Clarion, Ellwood City, Columbiana, East Liverpool, Monaca, Wheeling, Wellsburg, Dover, New Castle, Cambridge, Zanesville, New Philadelphia, Washington, Martins Ferry, Salem, Follansbee, and Franklin

508 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.