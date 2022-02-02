A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Rain and snow likely before 8pm, then rain. Low around 32. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – Rain before 5pm, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain. High near 38. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 9pm. The sleet could be heavy at times. Low around 18. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

