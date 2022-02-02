Car Sideswipes Commonwealth Front Loader in Marienville

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people escaped injuries in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday evening in Jenks Township, Forest County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On January 31 around 4:40 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to the intersection of South Forest Street and Locust Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police said 42-year-old Carol A. Contrael, of Marienville, was driving a 1997 Toyota RAV4 and attempted to pass a Hyundai Commonwealth Front Loader operated by 49-year-old Brian A. Daquilante of Tionesta.

Contrael’s vehicle subsequently side-swiped the Hyundai’s loader bucket which was stationary at the intersection.

Her vehicle sustained minor damage.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No injuries were reported.

Carol was cited with a lane violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.