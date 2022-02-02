 

Car Sideswipes Commonwealth Front Loader in Marienville

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK1534 copy 2JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people escaped injuries in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday evening in Jenks Township, Forest County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On January 31 around 4:40 p.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to the intersection of South Forest Street and Locust Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police said 42-year-old Carol A. Contrael, of Marienville, was driving a 1997 Toyota RAV4 and attempted to pass a Hyundai Commonwealth Front Loader operated by 49-year-old Brian A. Daquilante of Tionesta.

Contrael’s vehicle subsequently side-swiped the Hyundai’s loader bucket which was stationary at the intersection.

Her vehicle sustained minor damage.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No injuries were reported.

Carol was cited with a lane violation.


