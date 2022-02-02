Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic Swedish Meatballs

These meatballs are very tasty!

Ingredients

1-2/3 cups evaporated milk, divided

2/3 cup chopped onion



1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon allspiceDash pepper1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)2 teaspoons butter2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules1 cup boiling water1/2 cup cold water2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1 tablespoon lemon juiceCanned lingonberries, optional

Directions

-Combine 2/3 cup evaporated milk with the next 5 ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly. Refrigerate until chilled.

-With wet hands, shape the meat mixture into 1-in. balls. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Brown meatballs in batches. Dissolve bouillon in boiling water. Pour over meatballs; bring to a boil. Cover; simmer 15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, stir together cold water and flour. Remove meatballs from skillet; skim fat, reserving juices. Add flour mixture and remaining 1 cup evaporated milk to pan juices; cook, uncovered, over low heat, stirring until sauce thickens.

-Return meatballs to skillet. Stir in lemon juice. If desired, top with lingonberries.

