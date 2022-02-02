 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic Swedish Meatballs

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These meatballs are very tasty!

Ingredients

1-2/3 cups evaporated milk, divided
2/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon allspice
Dash pepper
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
2 teaspoons butter
2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup cold water
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Canned lingonberries, optional

Directions

-Combine 2/3 cup evaporated milk with the next 5 ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly. Refrigerate until chilled.

-With wet hands, shape the meat mixture into 1-in. balls. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Brown meatballs in batches. Dissolve bouillon in boiling water. Pour over meatballs; bring to a boil. Cover; simmer 15 minutes.

-Meanwhile, stir together cold water and flour. Remove meatballs from skillet; skim fat, reserving juices. Add flour mixture and remaining 1 cup evaporated milk to pan juices; cook, uncovered, over low heat, stirring until sauce thickens.

-Return meatballs to skillet. Stir in lemon juice. If desired, top with lingonberries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


