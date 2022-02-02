Clarion County Reports 47 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Seven Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as of Tuesday, February 1.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,915 while the death toll increased to 190.

Neighboring Forest County reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,147 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:15 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/1/22 – 6,657

1/31/22 – 5,337

1/28/22 through 1/30/22 – 23,936

1/27/22 – 13,441

1/26/22 – 16,683

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14611 41 14652 303 (2 new) Butler 42590 155 42745 673 (2 new) Clarion 7868 47 7915 190 (2 new) Clearfield 18021 114 18135 300 (1 new) Crawford 18989 47 19036 285 (2 new) Elk 6734 40 6774 85 (1 new) Forest 2140 7 2147 34 Indiana 16233 85 16318 326 (1 new) Jefferson 8403 36 8439 205 (1 new) McKean 7710 13 7723 127 (2 new) Mercer 22579 54 22633 464 (1 new) Venango 10813 35 10848 220 (1 new) Warren 6891 36 6927 198 (2 new)

