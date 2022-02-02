 

Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-IA6UPB85jOGmaEdgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City (Pinegrove Township), died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

He was born in Marienville, Forest County, a son of the late Allan A. and Frances R. (Botzer) Whitton.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, walking in the woods, hunting, and fishing.

He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In his earlier years, he worked as a truck driver.

He is survived by his former spouse, Sharon A. (Beach) Whitton of Oil City; a daughter, Iva A. Whitton and her fiancé Charles Marsh of Oil City; nine grandchildren: Selena, Felicia, Edgar III, Shelby, Connor, Harley, Hunter, Brittany, and Charlotte; and six great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are four sisters: Elmira E. Whitton of Marienville, Alice Marie Weingard of Indiana, Rose Mary Schill and husband Henry of Shippenville, and Susan Bayer of Marienville.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Edgar E. Whitton Jr. and Jerry L. Whitton; and a brother, Jacob A. Whitton, Sr.

Visitation will be held Monday (Feb. 7) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday (Feb. 8) at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

In lieu of flowers, to assist the family with funeral expenses, memorial donations may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, or make online donations, visit www.hilebest.com.

Online donations may be made by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab above this obituary tribute page.


