Featured Local Job: Part-Time Book Keeper

A local area business currently has an opening for a Part-Time Book Keeper.

Working hours are flexible and are expected to be 7-10 hours per week. Duties include maintaining company QuickBooks file, paying bills, and filing records.

The ideal candidate should be proficient with QuickBooks online with 5 years of bookkeeping experience and have references.

Competitive wage to be discussed based on abilities.

To apply email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.