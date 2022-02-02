Gail Perry Kinch passed away January 30, 2022 at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and other health problems.

Gail was born on June 7, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Charles Andrew Perry and Geraldine Campbell Perry.

She excelled in music while playing the clarinet, piano and organ with great skill.

Her talents extended into creating intricate ceramic works of art, many creative crafts and was always reading a good book.

She was as good of a wife and mother as she was skilled in the kitchen.

She attended Cranberry High School as an outstanding student where her love of being a basketball cheerleader was very prominent.

She also worked on the school newspaper, sang in the choir and was in dramatic presentations as well.

Gail was a member of the National Order of Rainbows for Girls.

It was at Cranberry High School she met her future husband, Robert J. Kinch as sophomores and were married October 6, 1956 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

They were active in many church functions where they helped form the Mr. and Mrs. Club.

Gail and Bob were very active in the Second Presbyterian Church in various capacities.

They also enjoyed playing bridge with many family members and friends.

While living in Cranberry Township and Oil City, Gail had various positions as a business professional beginning as a switchboard operator at Wolf’s Head Refinery.

She also worked as a bank teller at the Northwest Bank and Trust Co branch office in Seneca.

Gail and her family moved to Denver in 1970 where they were joined by her parents in later years.

There she gained a solid reputation in the health insurance services industry as both a supervisor for Swedish Hospital and as an office manager for private physicians.

Gail and Bob kept their competitive bridge skills upon arriving in Denver.

They enjoyed everything from being very good square dancers, traveling around the country in their motorhome to spending time in their place in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Gail and Bob then moved to Phoenix in 1998 to be near their grandchildren and enjoy warmer weather.

She is survived by her husband Robert, son Steven, daughter Sue Ann, granddaughters Nicole Sebion and Megan Oubre, grandson-in-law Deion Sebion and the joys of her life, her two great-grand daughters Mila and Mackenzie Sebion.

She is also survived by various cousins around the country.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a son, Mark Robert Kinch in 1963.

The family requests memorials be made to the local Parkinson’s Foundation in her name.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.menkefuneralhome.com.

