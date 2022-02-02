 

Governor Wolf Announces Recipients of $28 Million to Support Community Mental Health Resources

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Governor Wolf: PA Reaches New Milestone by Expanding Early Learning to More Children and Acts to Stabilize Child Care IndustryHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 30 counties have received nearly $28 million in additional federal funding to enhance their behavioral health programs.

Administered through the Department of Human Services (DHS), this one-time funding was granted to states through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 in combination with funds from Pennsylvania’s annual Community Mental Health Services Block Grant award.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, and our lives have undergone a lot of change over the past two years that may bring about new or exacerbate existing mental health challenges,” said Gov. Wolf. “This enhanced federal funding for mental health resources will allow more of our fellow Pennsylvanians – including our family members, friends, and neighbors – to get the behavioral and mental health support they need.”

“These federal grants will help counties enhance their services to respond to the most vulnerable members of our communities, including children in grades K-12 and those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis,” said DHS Acting Secretary Snead “With this investment, we are working toward our goal of making the commonwealth a place where everyone can be safe, healthy, and thrive.”

The grants will target specific statewide priorities, including mobile crisis mental health services, telehealth, student assistance programs, start-up funding for residential treatment services and assisted outpatient treatment, and additional crisis services projects. These projects include walk-in and remote crisis supports, expanding crisis, respite, and residential care capacity, and enhanced collaboration with law enforcement to assist with crisis response.

Project areas and applicants receiving funding include:

  • Mobile Crisis Units (Nine projects): Allegheny County, Beaver County, Blair County, Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties, Centre County, Delaware County, Lackawanna/Susquehanna Counties, Lancaster County, and Westmoreland Counties;
  • Additional Crisis Services (21 projects): Allegheny County, Armstrong/Indiana Counties, Berks County, Bucks County, Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties, Centre County, Chester County, Dauphin County, Erie County, Lackawanna/Susquehanna Counties, Lancaster County, Lehigh County, Lycoming/Clinton Counties. Montgomery County, Philadelphia, Washington County, Wayne County, 8 County Regional (Centre, Clearfield/Jefferson, Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata, Northumberland, and Schuylkill Counties);
  • Assisted Outpatient Treatment Start-Up (Three projects): Bucks County, Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties, Dauphin County;
  • Residential Services Start-up (Two projects): Carbon/Monroe/Pike Counties and Delaware County;
  • Telehealth Capacity (Two projects): Bradford/Sullivan Counties and Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union Counties; and,
  • Student Assistance Program (Nine projects): Armstrong/Indiana Counties, Bedford/Somerset Counties, Blair County, Cameron/Elk Counties, Cumberland/Perry Counties, Dauphin County, Lycoming/Clinton Counties, Montgomery County, and Washington County.

