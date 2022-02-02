Madeline M. Stevenson, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on February 1, 2022, in Seneca.

Born on July 12, 1931, she was a daughter to the late Ellsworth and Mabel Keefer Wolfgang.

In June of 1949, Madeline married Willis W. Stevenson, Sr. who preceded her in death on February 28, 2003. They were just a few months shy of their 55th wedding anniversary.

Madeline worked as a nurse for many years at the Oil City Hospital on the maternity ward.

She later went to Polk Center as a med nurse in Sunnyside and years later retired from there. She greatly enjoyed her career.

She loved spending time either sewing, knitting, or crocheting.

Her garden was her pride and joy as she spent a lot of time planting her favorite flowers and watching them grow.

She also had great enjoyment feeding and watching the birds.

She greatly enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for the holidays.

Madeline is survived by three children, Catherine Ramsey and husband Kenneth of Seneca, Willis W. Stevenson Jr. of Oil City, and Nancy Stevenson of Seneca; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Also surviving is one sister, Judith Wolfgang, of Warren.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Willis, Madeline is preceded in death by one grandchild, Joseph Stevenson, six siblings, infant brother Thomas Wolfgang, Shirley Swab, Dorothy Sabot, Larry Wolfgang, Albert Wolfgang, and Barbara Brown.

A visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10 am to noon with funeral services beginning at noon with the Rev. Randy Kightlinger officiating.

The family requests that all attending wear face coverings while indoors.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery next to her husband, Willis.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the VNA Hospice program of Venango County, especially Amy, Betty, and Joyce, and to her caregivers Denise, Janet, Brenda, and Helen who were all so compassionate and loving. Memorial contributions may be made in Madeline’s name to the VNA, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA, 16323.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences maybe left at www.morrisonhome.com.

