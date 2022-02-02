Say What?!: Sculpture That Spent Decades on Farmer’s Mantle Could Be Worth $70,000

A lead sculpture that spent decades on the mantle of a British farmhouse was identified as a rare piece by British artist Henry Moore, and is expected to fetch up to $70,000 at auction.

The sculpture, which is scheduled to be auctioned on March 16 by Dreweatts, was identified as a work titled Mother and Child by 20th-century Modernist sculptor Henry Moore.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.