School Closings and Early Dismissals for Thursday, February 3, 2022

A look at area school closings and early dismissals for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Updated: 6:36 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022

EARLY DISMISSAL

Brockway Area School District – Early Dismissal, Closing at 12:00 p.m.



Punxsutawney Area School District – High School 11:47 a.m.Punxsutawney Area School District – Elementary 12:30 p.m.Punxsutawney Christian School- Closing at 12:00 p.m.

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Instruction

Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Clarion-Limestone School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Commodore Perry – Flexible Instruction Day

Corry Area School District Closed Thursday

Crawford Central School District – Flexible Instructional Day

Crawford County Career and Technical Center – Virtual Instructional Day

Creative Kids Pre-K – Virtual, no face-to-face class. Childcare is operating as normal.

First Baptist Christian School-Butler – Flexible Instruction Day

Forest Area School District – Remote Learning Day

Freeport Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Grove City School District – Remote Instruction Day

Karns City Area School District – Remote Instruction Day

Lakeview School District – Remote Learning Day

Redbank Valley School District – Remote Instruction Day, No evening activities.

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy – Remote Instruction Day

Seneca Valley School District – Remote Instruction Day; All evening activities canceled.

Slippery Rock University – Remote Instruction Day

St. Kilian Parish School – Flexible Instruction Day

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy – Flexible Instruction Day

Valley Grove Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Venango Region Catholic Schools – Remote Instruction Day

CLOSED – THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

AAUB Nursery and Preschool

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District

Armstrong School District

Brookville Head Start 1

Brookville Head Start 2

Butler Area School District

Butler County Community College, Main & All BC3 Sites

Christian Life Academy

Clarion County Career Center

CL/Clarion 1 Head Start

CL/Clarion 2 Head Start

Corry Area School District

Cranberry Area School District

Franklin Area Schools

His Kids Christian School

Johnsonburg Area School District

Kane School District

Keystone School District – All after-school activities are cancelled.

Lenape Tech

Mercer School District

Moniteau School District

New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School

North Clarion County School District

Oil City School District

Ridgway Area School District – After school activities are cancelled.

St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.

St. Marys Area School District

Tidioute Community Charter School

Titusville Area School District

Union School District

Venango Technology Center

Warren County School District

TWO-HOUR DELAY, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

North Clarion County School District

St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.

CLOSED – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Brookville Head Start 1

Brookville Head Start 2

CL/Clarion 1 Head Start

CL/Clarion 2 Head Start

COMMUNITY

– Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED

– Clarion County YMCA/Oil City YMCA – Due to the weather forecast for THURSDAY and FRIDAY, all YMCA PROGRAMS, CLASSES, SPORTS, and SCHEDULED EVENTS are cancelled for BOTH Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4. The YMCA facility remains open.

– Studio 19 Dance Complex – CLOSED

