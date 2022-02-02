SPONSORED: 2nd to 8th Graders Invited to Join the Cast of Matilda
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Center for the Arts is excited to announce that their next Junior Musical will be Matilda!
The Junior Musical class at Clarion Center for the Arts is one-of-a-kind in the Clarion area. It’s a safe place for kids to come and explore their creativity, bond with other like-minded students, and grow their confidence in unimaginable ways. You will be amazed at what your kiddo can achieve through this incredible experience!
The class will meet once a week on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Rehearsals for Matilda will begin in March with performances on June 23rd, 24th, and 25th.
Students in 2nd to 8th grade are invited to check out the class with a Two-Week Intro on February 17th and 24th for just $29.99. Kids who register for the Two-Week Intro will also receive a free rehearsal t-shirt for class!
Parents can learn more and register for the Two-Week Intro at the link below.
Clarion Center for the Arts has been producing musicals through their Junior Musical class for 2nd to 8th graders since 2014. Past productions have included Willy Wonka, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and Beauty and the Beast.
Wondering why you should get your kiddo involved in a Junior Musical? Maybe one of these reasons will resonate with you!
My child needs more confidence.
Here’s what Charlene K. has to say…”Musical theater has taught my shy, reserved kids how to be self-confident, try new things, how to work together with others, memorization, social interaction skills, and mostly… how to make new and lasting friendships! I can’t imagine what life would be like for my kids without Junior theater!”
My child needs an activity to shine in.
Here’s what Karena M. has to say…”My son is not overly athletic. He used to play sports, but kids picked on him because he wasn’t the best. He excels at musical theatre and has become more confident in other activities since joining CCA. He started playing baseball again and has improved significantly. He encourages his teammates and doesn’t beat himself up for not playing perfectly.”
My child already loves theatre.
Here’s what Mandi M. has to say…”My daughter found this theatre group and fell in love!! It lets her be herself and explore her dramatic side. She has made new friends outside of school and is just in love with
the stage!”
Learn more and quickly register for the Two-Week Intro at the link below!
If you have any questions, you can reach out to Clarion Center for the Arts by emailing them at [email protected] or call/text them at 814-319-5631.
Check it out today!
