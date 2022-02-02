State Police Calls: Harassment in Farmington Twp., Perjury in East Brady

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based and Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Perjury in East Brady Borough

Clarion-based State Police filed a third-degree misdemeanor charge regarding Falsification to Authorities against a 53-year-old Karns City man on January 25 in East Brady Borough, Clarion County.

According to court documents, Dale E. Wiles is to stand for Preliminary Arraignment on February 14 at 10:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

The above report was released on January 31, 2021.

Harassment in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a call for an inactive domestic incident on January 30 around 5:32 p.m.

According to Trooper Lindey, police responded to Leaf Circle in Farmington Township, Clarion County. for an occurrence of physical harassment by a 23-year-old Leeper man.

The victim is a 73-year-old Leeper man.

The name of the accused was not released.

This case is under further investigation.

The above report was released on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.