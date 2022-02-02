United Way of Clarion County Supports Health, Education, and Income Stability

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – While the mission of the United Way of Clarion County has changed since its founding in 1971, it remains committed to the community.

(Pictured above: Clarion United Way Executive Director Melissa Fulton)

“Our commitment is to make sure that what people need, we are providing,” said Clarion United Way Executive Director Melissa Fulton during a Clarion Rotary program.

“We’re committed to supporting health, education, and income stability throughout Clarion County. We know that health, education, and income stability are the building blocks for a strong community.”

United Way has its hands in a lot more things, according to Fulton, including partnerships and coalitions. Although United Way is a worldwide organization, the Clarion County United Way is a separate entity and has its 501-C3 tax exemption.

Member agencies are still part of the United Way of Clarion County and include The Arc, Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Clarion Forest VNA, SAFE, Passages, and the Clarion County YMCA.

“United Way has that promised to them. As long as they’re able to keep up their end of the bargain, we’re going to be able to still funnel them dollars through our annual campaign, through our fundraising, partnership with grant writing…We don’t create long-term partnerships with agencies. You realize that sometimes nonprofits just need a small boost for the specific project that they’re doing.”

Fulton noted, “COVID changed how we did business, and we had to move a lot of things that we typically did in person and create more of an online presence. The following online video explains the United Way of Clarion County.”

United Way’s annual campaign is normally about $175,000.00, and there was some concern when COVID hit that donations and funding might decrease.

“We tightened our belt because we weren’t sure what was going to happen. We ended up about 60 percent over our goal for last year. We found that people wanted to help. We were one of the very first ones out of the gate with a COVID recovery fund.

“There was a foundation that donated to Bridge Builders, and they asked that United Way be involved with the distribution of those funds, which was another $50,000.00 that we were able to put back out into our community.

“We’ve had individuals that have been sort of consistent donors, and when they got their stimulus money, they (sent it) saying please put this to use for other folks.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

“United Way of Clarion County is the local coordinator for Dolly Parton’s imagination library. As part of a worldwide effort to increase the love of reading, we are putting books into the hands and homes of kids. Registration forms for children from birth to five are available at any Clarion County Public library.

“We have sent out 13,279 books since 2017.”

PA 2-1-1

“United Way of Clarion County is the local lead agency for PA 211 and part of the national 211 call centers initiative to provide an easy-to-remember telephone number and web resource for finding health and human services.

For everyday needs and in a crisis, dial 211 for access to services providers and find the help you need.”

Fitzgerald Ramp Fund

“Created in memory of Leeper resident Bill Fitzgerald, this unique program provides handicap accessible ramps for individuals under the age of 63 that are unable to safely enter or exit their home due to a permanent mobility issue caused by injury or illness. Using a local contractor, the ramps are built using ADA guidelines and quality materials to meet the specific needs of each recipient.”

Community Cancer Fund

“When a neighbor, friend, or family member receives a cancer diagnosis, the last thing we want them to do is to worry about their bills. United Way of Clarion County Community Cancer Fund provides financial assistance so they can concentrate on care and recovery. We work with the other local organizations to make sure their needs are met and they feel supported throughout their journey.”

Neighbor Aid fund

We don’t like bad things to happen to good people, but when they do, The United Way of Clarion County is ready to help. We may be able to assist with financial needs, connect them with other supports, and make sure they have the resources necessary to overcome any obstacle.

Bountiful Backpacks

“Each year, United Way of Clarion County purchases food locally and works with churches, civic groups, and others to distribute it to students in each local district. We are committed to ensuring that children and families have enough to eat.

“This year we did $25,000.00 worth of food…Actually, probably more than that — that we were able to distribute to each of the seven school districts — that sort of supplements what they do with their own donations that they have through their programs.

Our system has worked now that we will buy our food locally. We work with Tom’s Riverside and he’s able to do our orders for us. (He) basically does a singular order for us. It gives us a fantastic discount on it. He even pays some of his workers to come and pack the food, unload the food, bring it to our location at the Knox United Methodist Church.”

Community Impact Grants and Way to Go Awards

“United Way of Clarion County understands the importance and values the work done by many agencies and organizations in the communities we serve. That is why we recognize their experience and expertise by financially contributing to their efforts. In addition to our partner agencies, United Way supports the work of many local nonprofit organizations and programs that are making a positive impact close to home.”

PA Partner in the Arts Region 13

(Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.)

“We are administering the funds for program stream and for entry to program stream. This is originally how United Way of Clarion County sort of got involved with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. We do a bluegrass festival every year. Four years ago we wrote a grant through project stream and they gave us a grant to be able to pay our talent and pay for some of the things and expenses to put this festival on and our festival grew.”

Future looks bright, Special events scheduled

“We’re sort of not sure what the future looks like for us, but I like the way it’s going. The grants that we’re working with the PA Partners in the Arts have certainly helped our budget because there’s administration money tied to this.”

Like nearly every other organization and business that had to cancel or delay some programs because of Covid, Fulton and the United Way are excited about the 2022 special events and will hold the Clarion River Jam from March 11 to March 13, Savory Sampling on May 2, Golf Classic on June 10, and the traditional 5K and 10K race in the fall.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.