Charges Against Man Accused of Picking Up Juvenile by Neck, Choking Her Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 40-year-old man who is accused of picking up a juvenile by the neck and choking her during a domestic argument at a Clarion Borough residence were held for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 40-year-old Wiley T. Lundy Jr. , of Youngstown, Ohio, were held for court during a preliminary hearing with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Lundy remains lodged in Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a police call in late January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Shady Avenue for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, police spoke to a known juvenile victim who appeared very upset and shaken up, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim indicated she had been out earlier in the night, and when she had come home, her mother had been upset. The victim told police she then began to argue with her mother’s boyfriend, later identified as Wiley T. Lundy Jr..

The victim reported the argument became physical when Lundy put his hands around the front of her neck, applying pressure to her throat. The victim told police that Lundy then lifted her off the ground and pushed her back into the wall of the hallway where the incident took place, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the victim said she was uncertain whether she passed out. The victim told police that she has asthma, so breathing is an issue for her normally.

The victim’s mother reportedly came into the hallway from the nearby bathroom and was able to get Lundy off of her, and she then fled the residence, according to the complaint.

When police questioned the victim’s mother, she gave a similar account of the incident to the account the victim gave. She reported hearing a commotion and coming out of a bathroom to see Lundy with one hand around the victim’s throat, pushing her against the wall, the complaint indicates.

The victim’s mother noted the victim’s feet were off the ground and her eyes were “staring blankly into space” and “almost bugging out.” She told police she was able to get Lundy away from the victim and that was the end of the physical altercation. She noted that when Lundy let go of the victim, the victim fell to the floor and was coughing and trying to catch her breath, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the victim’s mother was very upset and shaken from the incident.

According to the complaint, after the physical altercation occurred, Lundy called for an ambulance, citing a physical ailment. He was in the back of the ambulance when police arrived and police spoke to him there.

The complaint indicates Lundy admitted to placing his hands on the victim’s throat, but he claimed it was due to her grabbing his hair. Lundy was subsequently transported to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room by ambulance with police following.

Lundy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 20.

