WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning Issued for Clarion County; Snow, Sleet, and Ice Expected

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022:

CLARION COUNTY

Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-Washington-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall

Including the cities of Woodsfield, Clarion, Wellsburg, Cambridge, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Canonsburg, Cadiz, Beaver Falls, Martins Ferry, Ambridge, St. Clairsville, Zanesville, Wheeling, Steubenville, Weirton, Butler, Follansbee, Caldwell, Moundsville, Aliquippa, Washington, and Monaca

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Ice accumulations between one tenth and three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.

FOREST AND VENANGO COUNTIES

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-

Including the cities of Dover, Salem, Malvern, Sharon, New Philadelphia, Oil City, Columbiana, Coshocton, Franklin, Hermitage, Tionesta, Ellwood City, Grove City, New Castle, East Liverpool, and Carrollton

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 8 inches. Ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest and southwest Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Road conditions can be found by visiting your states Department of Transportation website.

