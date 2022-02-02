 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Heavy Mixed Precipitation Possible

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

273182683_275393778033457_2236603133218940560_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:01 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022:

Winter Storm Watch
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
401 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-Washington-Hancock-
Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Canonsburg, Caldwell, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Steubenville, Butler, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, Coshocton, Hermitage, Grove City, Weirton, St. Clairsville, Tionesta, Carrollton, Woodsfield, Moundsville, Malvern, Ambridge, Cadiz, Oil City, Clarion, Ellwood City, Columbiana, East Liverpool, Monaca, Wheeling, Wellsburg, Dover, New Castle, Cambridge, Zanesville, New Philadelphia, Washington, Martins Ferry, Salem, Follansbee, and Franklin
401 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

