WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Heavy Mixed Precipitation Possible

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:01 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022:

Winter Storm Watch

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA401 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-Washington-Hancock-

Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Canonsburg, Caldwell, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Steubenville, Butler, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, Coshocton, Hermitage, Grove City, Weirton, St. Clairsville, Tionesta, Carrollton, Woodsfield, Moundsville, Malvern, Ambridge, Cadiz, Oil City, Clarion, Ellwood City, Columbiana, East Liverpool, Monaca, Wheeling, Wellsburg, Dover, New Castle, Cambridge, Zanesville, New Philadelphia, Washington, Martins Ferry, Salem, Follansbee, and Franklin

401 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 6 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

