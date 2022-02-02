William M. Smith, 82, of Seminole, died Thursday morning, January 27, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on August 19, 1939, in Indiana, he was the son of the late Carl W. and Helen M. (McAfoose) Smith.

He was married on July 23, 1960, to Belinda M. (Hadden).

He worked for PPG in Texas as a supervisor. He served his country with the US Army from February 4, 1958, to February 3, 1964.

He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Belinda P. Smith of Seminole, three sons, William Smith, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Tennessee, Michael Smith and his wife, Linda and Brent Smith and his wife, Monica, both of Texas, eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a sister, Carol Brocious of New Bethlehem, a brother-in-law, Ronald Crew of New Bethlehem, a sister-in-law, Diane Smith of Brookville, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his beloved cat, Ranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Crew, two brothers, Robert Smith and Galen “Cricket” Smith, and a brother-in-law, William Brocious.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 2,2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

