Zama Wins Republican Caucus Vote Held in Knox

CLARION, Pa. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nche Zama was the top vote getter in the PA GOP Northwest Caucus Straw Poll held in Knox on Saturday.

This victory follows Dr. Zama’s strong second place finish in last weekend’s PA GOP Northeast Caucus straw poll. After three debates, several regional GOP Caucus meetings, and visiting 67-counties, Dr. Zama’s support continues to grow. Next weekend is the Winter Meeting of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

Only three candidates for Governor have won a Republican caucus vote. Dr. Zama won the Northwest caucus vote and finished 2nd in another caucus vote.

“Thank you western Pennsylvania for this caucus victory,” said Dr. Zama, a retired heart surgeon seeking the GOP nomination for Governor.

“Everywhere I go, people want a compassionate, critical thinker who is not entrenched in the political landscape of the past. Voters tell me they are tired of career politicians, lawyers and multimillionaires trying to buy seats of power to serve themselves. They want a true public servant leading high performance teams of Pennsylvanians, addressing our problems.”

Dr. Zama is a renowned, Harvard-trained cardiothoracic surgeon who retired in late 2020 and announced his candidacy for governor in May 2021. He is the only gubernatorial candidate to have personally visited all 67 counties during the course of this campaign developing a strong grassroots following across the state.

“Pennsylvanians have endured failed leadership for far too long. Our educational system is ranked among the worst in the nation, we have one of the worst environments for starting and maintaining a business, and our children are suffering from hopelessness and despair. We need disruptive change in Harrisburg and I intend to be the disruptor,” Dr. Zama continued.

“I want to thank the Zama team for their hard work, dedication, and friendship. The surge of support in January has been extraordinary. We’re so thankful for the big increase in $20 for Zama contributions. Together, we’re going to keep working hard, attracting Republican, Democrat, and Independent voters to our team.

When he was teenager, Dr. Zama arrived in America, alone, with $20 in his pocket to go to college. Since then, Dr. Zama excelled in school, became a cardiothoracic surgeon, and performed thousands of heart and lung operations across Pennsylvania, and the world. Recognizing the power of $20; supporters and donors have contributed $20 to help make Dr. Zama our next governor.

The Zama campaign has pledged to fight corruption, conflicts of interest, and pay-to-play politics in Pennsylvania’s state, county and local pensions and governments.

