A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain before 7am, then rain and snow. High near 36. Light northwest wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Snow and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 18. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday – Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

