Charges Waived for Court for Emlenton Man Accused of Sexual Assault of Juvenile

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against an Emlenton man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile were waived for court on Wednesday morning.

Court documents indicate 45-year-old Eric M. Deitz waived the following charges during a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on Wednesday, February 2, at 10:30 a.m.:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (10 counts)



– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2 (10 counts)– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (10 counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (10 counts)– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (10 counts)

He remains lodged in Venango County Jail on $50,000.00 bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known woman and a known juvenile victim went to the Franklin-based State Police on December 28, 2021, to report that Eric Deitz had been caught on a home security camera having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The woman provided police with a micro SD memory card that contained the footage of the incident.

Police then interviewed Deitz.

According to the complaint, when asked if he remembered what he was recorded doing, Deitz reportedly admitted to having intercourse with the victim.

He reportedly indicated he began having a “romantic” relationship with the victim in the past few months, but then said the relationship had started in October or November of 2020, the complaint states.

A Clinical Manager and Child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP) Coordinator from Venango County Human Services then conducted a forensic interview with the victim.

The victim reportedly indicated she had been having intercourse with Deitz for the past two years, the complaint states.

It was determined that the sexual encounters between Deitz and the victim began in the summer of 2019, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the victim reported intercourse occurred approximately three times per week. The victim also admitted that Deitz provided alcohol for her “a few times” and had offered to provide alcohol for her and her friends when she had a sleepover.

The victim told the interviewer that Deitz then began asking more frequently if she wanted any alcohol and she began drinking almost every weekend for the better part of a year. The victim noted she eventually stopped drinking because she felt sick after a while and did not want it to affect her sports activities, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when asked if Deitz would ever force her to do anything she did not want to do, she said sometimes she did not want to engage in sexual contact because she was not “in the mood,” and Deitz would then coerce her.

The victim also told the interviewer that Deitz would “get mad” when she had a boyfriend and he came over to her house. She said Deitz “felt hurt when he was around.” She also reported Deitz purchased a vibrating sex toy and lingerie through his Amazon account. She indicated she didn’t care for the toy, and Deitz never asked her to use it, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim also reported that Deitz told her she reminded him of a girl in a pornographic video he used to watch and asked her to “dress up for him” like the girl from the video.

He was arraigned on January 25 with Judge Fish presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

