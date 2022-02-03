Clarion Area Work Session Welcomes Talk about Middle School & Lease for Borough Pool

CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Conversation is often the secret sauce for work sessions where ideas are discussed but no official votes are allowed.

Most of the talk at Tuesday night’s Clarion Area School Board dealt with the extension of the lease on a property that is home to the Clarion Borough swimming pool and the concept of a middle school in Clarion.

“It was a wonderful conversation at our work session, and we talked for an hour with our guests and board members,” said Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico. There was a lot of good stuff, and the conversation about the middle school was by far the biggest conversation.”

“It was interactive, very productive, and positive.”

As far as a middle school within the existing junior and senior high school, there was plenty of talk, but a vote will probably be taken in a few months.

“We’re still in the exploration phase,” Carrico said. “We’ve had several meetings with various stakeholder groups, and we’ll continue to meet and work on schedules.”

Clarion Borough Pool

Clarion Borough Pool has been closed and will most likely be closed in 2022 as the borough council contemplates plans for a reconstruction of the pool because of needed repairs. The pool is on property owned by the Clarion Area School District that has been leased to Clarion Borough for many years. If grants were obtained for the project, the lease would need to be extended.

“I think the school board just wants some clarification related to the length of time with the actual process in getting it fixed, and they’re supportive of it. They just want to make sure of how long it will sit empty before a decision is made.

“Everyone is supportive of the lease to help them with the grant process.”

Administrative Reports

Junior Senior High School

Natalie Miller-Martini presented a report on school activities that included the following:

• Student Council is sponsoring its next Blood Drive; it will be held on Wednesday, February 23.

• Career Center students participated in the SkillsUSA competition, a career competition event showcasing the best career and technical students. Students from Clarion County Career Center, Lawrence County Career Center, and New Castle School of Trades participated in this event.

• Any student between the ages of 13-15 years old interested in the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet program can pick up a pamphlet and application in the high school office.

• Any girls in 10 or 11 can explore careers in the STEM field through a program called LAUNCH. This program allows students to gain insight into leadership skills and gain confidence to pursue a successful career path in STEM. It consists of a weekend retreat to Duquesne in March as well as evening Zoom sessions.

• On January 20 Clarion Area students Milton McElravy, Kade Phillips, Keagan Phillips, and Prakhar Singh participated in the Academic Challenge and took second place competing against other school districts in our Intermediate Unit.

• The Clarion County YMCA is once again hosting Clarion’s seventh-grade students for an afternoon at the YMCA this coming March 4t. The YCMA is providing a tour and instruction on how students can participate in each of the activities available, as well as free individual membership for seventh-grade students.

• Clarion’s eSports is now in full swing with the setup of new monitors and gaming systems.

• The cast for the play “Our Town” has been selected and play practice is in full swing. The upcoming production is April 1-2 for the upcoming production.

Elementary

• The district has serviced 17 students so far throughout this school year.

Special Education

Crystal Johnston reported on Special Education. Highlights included the following:

• CASD High School students have continued successful work experiences in both the community and school.

• Extended School Year dates have been set for 2022. They are as follows: July 5-8, July 11-14, and July 18-21.

“We are excited to announce that we will be running both an elementary and high school ESY program this summer to help our students maintain the incredible progress they have made this year! Instruction will include academic, behavioral, social/emotional, and community-based experiences. In the next month, we will be making determinations of the number of students that will be participating in this opportunity.”

• The Special Education Department is working in conjunction with administration to develop supports and services for our students with some of the highest needs, including behavioral, developmental, and medical. This program allows CASD more flexibility and control of where, when, and how services and supports can be implemented in the school setting based on increasing student needs in these areas.

Food Service

Food and supply issues continue to impact the Clarion Area School District Foodservice program.

Food Service Director Becky Kammerdeiner also reported the following items:

• The district was awarded an equipment grant for a new combi- convection oven for the jr./sr. high school kitchen. The total grant award for the piece of equipment including installation is $38,779.00.

• USDA approved an additional $.25 per lunch in federal reimbursements to bridge the gap of ever-increasing food and supply costs. To date, this is a temporary increase. State reimbursements per meal remain unchanged.

• A formal timeline for food and supply procurement to prospective distributors is being developed. US Foods was awarded the food and supply bid for the 2020-2021 school year and an allowable one-year extension was approved for the current school year.

Personal Care Attendant

Clarion Area is considering the new position of Personal Care Attendant (PCA).

“The Clarion Area School District recognizes the importance of a strong relationship between the school, family, and community,” stated a position statement released at the work session. “To foster these relationships, the PCA will provide targeted intervention to students with high needs in the school setting.”

A high school diploma is required, but an associated degree in education is preferred along with mental health experience. The position would report to the superintendent, building principal, and special education director school psychologist.

‘We need some heavy intervention and some very targeted training, so we can deal with some of their issues,” said Carrico. “The initiative is restorative and provides some targeted support to some of our kids.”

The PCA will support the academic, social, and emotional needs of the student to promote the growth of both the individual and the classroom and actively engage with the student throughout the assigned time.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.