Clarion Borough Council Approves Purchase of New Police Car

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council approved the purchase of a new, 2022 Ford Police Interceptor during their February 2 council meeting.

The purchase will replace an existing, older Clarion Borough police car. It will be bought for $34,591.00 from Tri Star, a car dealership in Blairsville, and it will be delivered to borough police within the next month.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck, there has been an ongoing discussion to buy a new car for about six months. He expects to get around seven years of use from the car.

“The average (life expectancy of the vehicle) is about seven or eight years,” Chief Peck told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday.

The difference between the police car and a Ford Explorer, the civilian version of the Interceptor, has to do with the specifications, explained Peck.

“It comes with a spotlight and the backseats are vinyl instead of cloth,” said Peck. “I’m assuming it comes with an upgraded braking system.”

Other police equipment, such as a computer and other specialized equipment for the car, is bought and installed separately. Detailing and decal work on the car is likewise done after the car is received.

Peck is anxious to get the new police car.

“It’s always nice to have new equipment. It’s good to upgrade,” according to Peck.

The car will be assigned to its own shift, said Peck, to keep the mileage low.

“It’s not like we get a new car and everybody drives it. You try to space them out so the mileage is equal.”

American Rescue Plan funds transfer

The borough council also approved a transfer of $298,687.02 from American Rescue Plan funds to the General Fund as a result of lost revenue for the borough.

“Our financial advisor was in last week and stated because of the lost revenue, we could go ahead and transfer the American Recover money we received last year into the general fund for governmental purposes,” said Borough Secretary Linda Lavan-Preston. “Things we earmarked, that we’re going to use that money for, include the match for the PA Small Water and Sewer grant and the police car.”

According to Lavan-Preston, all the documentation for the transfer of funds is filed for an upcoming audit in 2023 for the American Rescue Plan money.

