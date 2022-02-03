Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Berry Dream Cake

Top this dream cake with whatever fruit you like!

Ingredients

1 package white cake mix (regular size)

1-1/2 cups boiling water



1 package (3 ounces) cherry gelatin1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened2 cups whipped topping4 cups fresh strawberries, coarsely chopped

Directions

-Prepare and bake cake mix batter according to package directions, using a greased 13×9-in. baking pan.

-In a small bowl, add boiling water to gelatin; stir for 2 minutes to completely dissolve. Cool cake on a wire rack for 3-5 minutes. Using a wooden skewer, pierce holes in the top of the cake to within 1 in. of edge, twisting the skewer gently to make slightly larger holes. Gradually pour gelatin over the cake, being careful to fill each hole. Cool 15 minutes. Refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Fold in whipped topping. Carefully spread over cake. Top with strawberries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.