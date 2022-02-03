Clarion County Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases; No Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, February 2.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,947 while the death toll remained at 190.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, leaving the county’s total number to 2,147 and the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/2/22 – 6,634

2/1/22 – 6,657

1/31/22 – 5,337

1/28/22 through 1/30/22 – 23,936

1/27/22 – 13,441

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14652 34 14686 305 (2 new) Butler 42745 146 42891 675 (2 new) Clarion 7915 32 7947 190 Clearfield 18135 99 18234 300 Crawford 19036 52 19088 289 (4 new) Elk 6774 30 6804 86 (1 new) Forest 2147 0 2147 34 Indiana 16318 91 16409 326 Jefferson 8439 51 8490 205 McKean 7723 21 7744 127 Mercer 22633 48 22681 465 (1 new) Venango 10848 20 10868 222 (2 new) Warren 6927 17 6944 200 (2 new)

