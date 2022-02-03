 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Rotary Has $6,000 in Scholarships to Award for 2022

Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

Screenshot at Feb 01 17-53-23CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will be accepting applications for $6,000.00 worth of scholarships through March 31, 2022.

In addition, the organization will be selecting a Clarion Career Center student for a $1,000.00 award.

Three (3) $1,000.00 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism.

One (1) $1,000.00 Orville H. Lerch 4-H Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates shall be Clarion County 4-H members for a minimum of three (3) years.

One (1) $1,000;00 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates must also have been accepted to Clarion University.

One (1) $1,000.00 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2022.

For more information and applications please contact your high school Guidance Counselor and/or visit www.clarionrotary.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.