Clarion Rotary Has $6,000 in Scholarships to Award for 2022

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will be accepting applications for $6,000.00 worth of scholarships through March 31, 2022.

In addition, the organization will be selecting a Clarion Career Center student for a $1,000.00 award.

Three (3) $1,000.00 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism.

One (1) $1,000.00 Orville H. Lerch 4-H Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates shall be Clarion County 4-H members for a minimum of three (3) years.

One (1) $1,000;00 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates must also have been accepted to Clarion University.

One (1) $1,000.00 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2022.

For more information and applications please contact your high school Guidance Counselor and/or visit www.clarionrotary.com.

