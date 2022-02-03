Fatburger Coming to Clarion as Part of New Travel Center

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Construction on a new travel plaza featuring a truck stop and two FAT Brands Inc. restaurants is expected to begin soon at Trinity Point in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The travel plaza, located at 79 North Point Drive off Exit 62, is being developed by businessman Gurie Sandhoo of Liberty, Pa.

The plaza would include a fueling station and three to four franchises, including the Beverly Hills-based burger restaurant, Fatburger.

Erin Mandzik, director of corporate communications for FAT Brands Inc., confirmed to exploreClarion.com that two of the company’s brands – Fatburger and Buffalo’s Cafe & Express – are expected to open at the yet-to-be constructed travel plaza later this year.

“The restaurants will employ approximately 20 people,” said Mandzik.

Mandzik said FAT Brands Inc. is excited to enter a Clarion market that is locate along Interstate 80, one of the region’s busiest roadways.

According to their website, FAT Brands Inc. is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops quick service, fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world.

The company currently owns seventeen restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

Trinity Point has slowly expanded over the past several years adding Butler Health System/Clarion Hospital’s Health and Wellness Center, Carrier Insurance, Goble Funeral Home Crematory, Life-NWPA, Microtel Inn and Suites, Primary Health Network, Tractor Supply, and Trinity Point Church of God.

Construction on the travel plaza could begin as early as May.

Tim Reddinger of Clarion Trinity Development Co. could not be reached for comment.

This article will be updated.

