Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP
Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 06:02 AM
Universal Forest Products currently has openings for multiple positions at several of its locations.
Openings include:
PARKER
Day- Mill, Industrial, Truss Builder, Receptionist, and CNC Operator
Afternoon- Mil, Truss Builder, and Maintenance
EMLENTON
Day- Wall Builders
SHIPPENVILLE
Day- General Laborers
DUBOIS
Day- Maintenance
These positions include:
- Medical insurance
- Health savings account with company contribution
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance
- Basic and voluntary life insurance
- Disability insurance
- 401(k) plan with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
- Stock purchase program with employee discount
- Educational reimbursement
- Wellness programs and challenges
- Other supplemental benefits
Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers.
