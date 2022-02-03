 

Harbor Freight Opening Date Pushed Back to February 8

Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jake Bauer

C1CBB207-693E-43C2-AA86-9E9064DCD9AECLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Local shoppers will have to wait until next Tuesday for the soft opening of Harbor Freight’s new store in Clarion.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative at Harbor Freight Tools’ corporate office in California said earlier this week that the store’s soft opening was slated for Sunday, February 6.

That date has since been changed to Tuesday, February 8, according to the company.

A Grand Opening will be held on February 26.

Both dates are subject to change.

The store is located at the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

AB92A25F-2229-4E4F-AAA2-43B7268124EC

Harbor Freight Tools operates a chain of retail stores, as well as a mail-order and e-commerce business offering a wide range of tools, equipment, and supplies.

Founded in 1977, the company is headquartered in Calabasas, California, and currently employs over 20,000 people in the United States with over 1,000 locations in 48 states. Their closest other locations in the local region are Cranberry, DuBois, and Butler.

Known for offering products that are sourced directly from manufacturers and are all tested in their own quality assurance facility, Harbor Freight has become one of the nation’s leading tool retailers.

Prior to Harbor Freight taking over the building, the building was most recently used as a vaccine clinic site, beginning in late January of 2021. Clarion County rented the former Godman’s/Peebles building for $3,000.00 a month and was later reimbursed by COVID-19 grants. Clarion Hospital and the Butler Health System operated the clinic with assistance from Clarion County employees. The vaccination clinic located at the building hosted its last clinic day on June 23, 2021.

The last retail store in the building was Gordman’s, which was only in operation from September of 2020 until May of 2021, when its parent company, Stage Stores, Inc., filed for bankruptcy. Prior to Gordman’s, the storefront had been Peebles, another subsidiary of Stage Stores, Inc.

Harbor Freight will join Family Farm & Home, which held its Grand Opening at the Clarion Mall on Friday, October 29, 2021, as Monroe Township’s two newest retailers.


