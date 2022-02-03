Hearing Continued for Men Charged in Farmington Township Drug Bust

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for two men who was charged in a drug bust that occurred in Farmington Township in January was continued on Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Sherrod Duncan, of New Kensington, and 32-year-old Justin Michael Weston, of McKeesport, were scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial Judge Timothy P. Schill on Tuesday, February 1, at 10:45 a.m.; however, the hearing was continued and will resume at 9:30 a.m. on March 29.

Duncan faces the following charges

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)



– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (10 counts)– False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently lodged in Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Weston faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

He is currently free on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on January 12, officers from the Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) received communication from a confidential informant (C.I.) reporting a known individual had recently purchased heroin/fentanyl from an individual who was using the street name “Javier,” but whom the CI knew was Sherrod Duncan.

The C.I. indicated the known individual had purchased the substance from Duncan and had traveled to a camp in Cook Forest, and due to prior knowledge of Duncan, police then did an internet search for Air BnB’s in the area and found a cabin that matched the C.I.’s description. The C.I. was then sent a photo of the cabin and confirmed the location.

Police then made contact with the known individual, who had previously been a C.I. for the Jefferson County Drug Task Force. The known individual reportedly admitted to making the purchase at the camp. The individual told police there had been four people, two males and two females, including Duncan, at the camp when the purchase took place.

Based on the information from the two C.I.s, police prepared and were granted a search warrant for the camp property. The search warrant was then executed by the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

According to the complaint, four individuals were detained, including Sherrod Duncan, Justin Michael Weston, and two known women.

The complaint notes that when Duncan was taken into custody, he initially gave a false name, but later admitted to his real identity when confronted with items with his real name on them. He was later fingerprinted to further confirm his identity.

During the search of the camp, police located a black backpack in the back bedroom.

According to the complaint, the backpack was found to contain:

– a health card with Duncan’s name,

– a debit card in a known woman’s name,

– six oval pills marked “20,”

– four oval pills marked “W112,”

– two plastic baggies containing approximately nine ounces of crystal methamphetamine,

– a plastic baggie containing approximately 37 grams of suspected fentanyl,

– $2,987.00 in U.S. currency,

– a plastic baggie containing 29 round blue pills marked “M30” (consistent with Oxycodone Hydrochloride), and

– a plastic bag containing a suspected cutting agent.

The complaint indicates the dresser drawer of the back bedroom was also found to contain numerous items of organized drug packaging material which included:

– several boxes of new waxen stamp bags,

– numerous stamps,

– several stamp pads,

– several scales,

– a large plastic spoon with residue,

– a box of plastic bags,

– rubber bands,

– a measuring cup with residue, and

– two rolls of tape.

The nightstand drawer of the back bedroom was also found to contain:

– a plastic baggie containing approximately 14 grams of suspected fentanyl,

– an EBT card with a known woman’s name

– a Visa card with a second known woman’s name.

According to the complaint, police also found a gray backpack next to a dresser in the back room with a Magic Bullet grinder containing suspected drug residue. They also found a plastic bag hanging on the knob of the back bedroom door containing numerous items of packaging material with residue. A black Samsung cell phone was also located in the back bedroom.

The complaint notes subsequent interviews with the two women detained at the camp indicated the sleeping arrangements had Duncan staying by himself in the back bedroom, Weston and one of the women in the first bedroom, and the other woman staying on the couch in the living room.

The complaint indicates police also found the following items in the freezer of the kitchen:

– a blue plastic bag that contained a plastic baggie of 230 round blue pills marked “M30,”

– two plastic baggies containing approximately 30 grams, combined, of suspected crack cocaine/cocaine.

According to the complaint, when Weston was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of $963.00 in U.S. currency and two cell phones, as well as a round blue pill marked “M30.” Police also discovered a green plastic container with a small amount of suspected marijuana on the dining room table.

According to a release from Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, a total of over 50 grams of fentanyl, nine ounces of methamphetamine, 30 grams of crack cocaine, hundreds of narcotic pills, with a combined street value of over $20,000.00, as well as thousands of dollars in cash were seized during the service of the search warrant.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.