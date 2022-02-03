 

Investigation Underway After 14-Year-Old Receives Intimate Image

Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

phone-292994_1280MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation was opened after it was discovered that a 14-year-old girl received what police are calling an “intimate image.”

According Marienville-based State Police Trooper Watters, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on January 1 and 8:00 a.m. on January 16, a 14-year-old girl from Clarion received a sexually explicit image from an unknown male.

The incident occurred at a location along Oak Ridge Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Due to the nature of the incident, no further information is being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The above reports were released on February 2, 2022.


