Jack Clair Shreckengost, 87, of Kellersburg, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday early morning, February 2, 2022.

Born on August 29, 1934, in New Bethlehem, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Clair L. and Mildred L. (Nulph) Shreckengost.

Jack was a veteran with the US Army.

He worked as a logger for Shirey Lumber until his retirement.

He had a passion for the outdoors.

He enjoyed hunting but his real joy was fishing and that put a smile on his face.

He also enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jack was married on December 23, 1957, to Kathryn L. (DuQuinn) Shreckengost and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Raymond Clair Shreckengost and his wife, Sharon of Summerville and Michael Scott Shreckengost and his wife, Kristin of New Bethlehem, twelve grandchildren, Misty (Bob) Martin of New Bethlehem, Raymond (Sara) Shreckengost of Fairmount City, Tyson (Aria) Shreckengost of Lacona, Iowa, Michael (Erin) Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, Katie Shreckengost of Indianola, Iowa, Megan (Chris) Murray of New Bethlehem, Ashley Dittmer of Chariton, Iowa, Adam (Salena) Shreckengost of Fairmount City, Jenna (Adam) Shreckengost of Lucinda, Christian Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, Malachi (Kaitlin) Shreckengost of Strattanville, and Nikki Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, twenty one great grandchildren, Raymond, Rylee, Nevaeh, Elijah, Keegan, Max, Canyon, Micah, Maggy, Addison, Brinley, Lane, Grant, Madylhen, Evalina, Talitha, Aspen, Willivene, Maelynn, Jack, and Owen, two sisters, Sue (Jerry) McGuinnis and Judy (Leroy) Rupp, both of New Bethlehem, a daughter-in-law, Tammy Shreckengost of Lucinda, and a brother-in-law, Don (Sandy) Shirey of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Jack C. Shreckengost II, and a sister, Barbara Shirey.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 and Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10 to 11 at the Distant Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 am at the church with Lay Speaker Michael Shreckengost and Pastor David Westover co-officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.