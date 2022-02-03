Janice Elaine Smith Baughman, age 81, of Seneca passed away on January 31, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born October 25, 1940, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the later Albert and Helen Mealy Smith.

Mrs. Baughman was a member of Church of God of Prophecy in Fertigs and loved attending church every Sunday for as long as she was able.

Jan graduated Cranberry High School class of 1958.

Jan loved her dogs; Koby Joe and Lilly were her babies.

She spent her time at home watching her favorite shows on the Inspirational Channel like Gun Smoke and The Waltons.

She also loved to spend time with her family, friends, and most importantly her grandchildren.

In her early days, Jan had a love for baking and decorating wedding cakes.

Jan had a love for Christmas and looked forward to her yearly outing to Kraynaks with her family.

Surviving Janice are her four children, Mindy Davison (Tim), Mike Meddock (Cyndi), Kris Meddock, Jeb Baughman.

Jan has nine surviving grandchildren, Josh Meddock (Hannah), Melinda Hoffman (Richard), Kaitlyn Stack (Robert), Danielle Bowley (Jeremiah), Camryn Yarger (Brendon), Alexandra Meddock, Keelin Baughman, Jeff Francis (Joann), and Chelsea Estrada (Juan); and 19 great-grandchildren, Melia, Rylynn, McKinley, Adeline, Archer, and Ellison Hoffman, Briella, Colt, and Mavrick Stack, Beau and Emmylou Bowley, Nevada Yarger, Kylie, Evelyn, Elijah Meddock, Henry and Ethan Francis, Zoie and Mathias Estrada.

Also surviving is Jan’s brother, Doug Smith (Taunee).

In addition, surviving is a special family friend, Ed Bemis, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Jan in death are her parents, Albert and Helen, an infant brother, and a special Aunt Bert.

There will be no funeral services.

A celebration of Jan’s life will be held this summer for friends and family.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Jan’s name be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

