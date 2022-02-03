 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Macramé Air Plant Pod Workshop Set for February 27 at Deer Creek Winery

Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

https---cdn.evbuc.com-images-214337669-127941926913-1-original.20220118-193532SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A special Macramé Air Plant Pod Workshop is set for Sunday, February 27, at Deer Creek Winery.

Jennifer Benson, from the Traveling Greenhouse. will be at Deer Creek to show participants how to create their own nest for an air plant.

Each ticket comes with a glass of wine.

Grab your friends for a fun time trying something new!

Tickets are $25.00 each and are available here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

139523051_3935400013165842_1089680245064724108_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.