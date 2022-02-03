Macramé Air Plant Pod Workshop Set for February 27 at Deer Creek Winery
Thursday, February 3, 2022 @ 12:02 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A special Macramé Air Plant Pod Workshop is set for Sunday, February 27, at Deer Creek Winery.
Jennifer Benson, from the Traveling Greenhouse. will be at Deer Creek to show participants how to create their own nest for an air plant.
Each ticket comes with a glass of wine.
Grab your friends for a fun time trying something new!
Tickets are $25.00 each and are available here.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
