Madeleine (Maddy) Elizabeth Carlson, 75, of Cooperstown, PA, passed away on January 30, 2022 at UPMC Northwest.

Born on June 27, 1946 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Raymond, Sr. and Madeleine (Hodges) Wielandt.

Maddy was employed at Sugarcreek Station as a Nurses Aide for many years.

She was a member of Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

She loved traveling, especially to Florida and New York, where she had many very close friends.

She was a very avid animal lover.

She was especially fond of her dogs and her special dog Sadie.

Left to cherish her memory is her grandson, Christopher Carlson, his Partner, Naomi and her Great Granddaughter, Isabella Rose Carlson; her brothers, George Wielandt and his wife, Bonnie of Cooperstown, PA and Raymond Wielandt and his wife, Margaret of Franklin, PA; nieces and nephews, Hanna Wielandt of Franklin, Madeleine Wielandt of Franklin, PA, Vern Wielandt and his wife, Desiree of Franklin, PA, Robert Wielandt and his wife, Amber of Sugarcreek, Amie Wielandt of Pittsburgh, PA, Michael Duffy and his wife, Pam of California, Jodi Phiri of Arizona, Kyle McCleery of Erie, PA, and numerous other nieces, nephews and Great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, James Dickie; and her sisters, Kathy McCleery, Catherine Wielandt, Elizabeth Wielandt, and Marie Wielandt.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4pm – 6pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16145.

Funeral services for Maddy will immediately follow the visitation starting at 6pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Fultz, of Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Maddy’s memory to Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 N Main St, Cooperstown, PA 16317, and/or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit gardinierwarrenfh.com.

