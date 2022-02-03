Melissa Brown, 48, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, while surrounded by her children and brother.

Melissa was born in Oil City on March 25, 1973. She was the daughter of the late Maryellen England and Rodger Hale.

She attended Cranberry High School.

Melissa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is a daughter, Misty Brown; two sons, Dylan Brown and Rodger Brown and his companion, Victoria; four grandchildren, Layken Stevens, Liam Stevens, Jensyn Brown, and Kiryn Brown; two brothers, William Hale and his wife, Peggy, Frank Luktisch and his wife, Jennifer, and a sister, Theresa Webb and her husband, Dave; her step mother, Theresa Hale, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service in the St. Petersburg Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

To send a condolence or make a contribution to help defray expenses, please visit www.hilefh.com or mail to Hile Funeral Home Inc., PO Box 156, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

