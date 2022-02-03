Nicole Elizabeth Walters, 36, of Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022.

She was born August 16, 1985 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of Pamela Susan Tarr and the late Robert Wheeling.

Nicole had worked for a number of years as a home healthcare aide.

She enjoyed listening to music, going to the dirt track races and demo derbies.

Most of all, Nicole cherished her family, who loved her very much!

She loved being a mother to her daughter, Kira.

Growing up, Nicole attended St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

She is survived by her husband, George Oscar Walters, Jr. of Oil City; a daughter, Kira Que Walters also of Oil City; and a step-son, George Oscar Walters, III presently serving with the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, NC.

Also surviving are her mother and step-father: Pamela Susan Tarr-Garren and Kenneth W. Garren, Sr. of Franklin; a sister, Melissa George and her husband, Ray, II of Franklin; her brothers: Scott Miller and his companion, Jami of Oil City; Jonathen Walton of Ohio; Drake Wheeling of New Hampshire; and Tyler D. Garren of Franklin.

Also surviving is Nicole’s boyfriend, Cody Shingledecker of Oil City; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family members and a host of friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ryan Scott Garren; and her maternal grandparents: Richard “Dick” and Betty Tarr.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Nicole’s family is planning a celebration of her life at a later time to be announced.

At the request of her family, memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to the family to help defray her funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street in Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

